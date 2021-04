According to Lt. Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened along 30th Street and Glenn Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles were shot in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened along 30th Street and Glenn Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

He said that the 11-year-old and 16-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.