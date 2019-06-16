ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in a home due to a fire. Deputies believe the fire was intentionally set.

A person of interest was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Pine Meadows Lane in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Neighbors in the area say they heard a loud pop around 11 p.m. and saw flames coming from the home.

Cynthia Ledford

“There was like a loud bang or pop noise, and so we all went to see what was going on over there and there was like a small fire above, like you could see it coming through the door," neighbor Tyrese Dula said.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the mobile home fully engulfed on fire. After it was extinguished, firemen discovered two deceased victims inside in different rooms of the home. They were badly burned beyond recognition.

The sheriff’s office originally said the two bodies inside believed to be a woman and a child, but they have since said the bodies are too badly burned to be identified.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff, there were three people at the home: a mother, a 13-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy. Two died in the home but could not be positively identified. Officials say deputies are still looking for either the 13-year-old or the mother.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, June 17 to confirm the identities of the victims.

A person of interest, Areli Aguirre-Avilez, was believed to be in a relationship with a woman in connection to the house. Officials say he made multiple previous threats about burning down the house.

Alexander County Sheriffs

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday deputies located Aguirre-Avilez walking on Macedonia Church Rd and took him into custody.

