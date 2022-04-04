2 arrested after chase temporarily shuts down US 52 South

According to Forsyth County deputies, the chase ended on US Highway 52 Southbound before the Clemmonsville Road exit after the driver wrecked into two patrol cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after a chase closed US 52 Southbound this past Friday.

The chase happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Forsyth County deputies tried to stop a red Chevrolet Sonic on Gholson Street in Winston-Salem after the driver ran away from Winston-Salem police.

Investigators said the driver of the Chevy refused to stop ending in a chase. Detectives said during the chase the passenger in the Chevy was seen discarding multiple items from the car.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the chase ended on US Highway 52 Southbound before the Clemmonsville Road exit after wrecking into two patrol cars.

Officials said the driver and passenger were both taken into custody without incident.

According to deputies, the car was searched, and the items discarded during the chase were recovered, including almost 50 grams of fentanyl, plus some crack-cocaine, heroin, marijuana, cell phones, and $1,255 in cash.

Keon Jaykwon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem was arrested and is facing charges for felony to flee to elude, felony trafficking of heroin; two felony counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance; felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use, keeping, or selling of a controlled Substance; felony possession with intent to sell and deliver of Cocaine; felony possession with intent to sell and deliver of marijuana; three felony counts of assault with deadly weapon on a government official; misdemeanor resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reginald Codithomas Sutton, 28, of Clemmons, was arrested and is facing charges for felony trafficking of heroin; two felony counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance; felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture, and deliver of cocaine; felony possession with intent to sell, manufacture, and deliver of marijuana; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.