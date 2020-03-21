LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after a robbery at Lucky Joe's Sweepstakes in Lexington according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Gary Tyler Story, and Charles Jerome Sherman robbed the store at gunpoint and have both been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

During an investigation into the robbery, deputies also discovered Story had an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering and larceny of motor vehicle parts.

Story was placed in the Davidson County Jail under an $80,000 secured bond while Sherman was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Other Stories:

Coronavirus in North Carolina: Nearly 200 positive cases statewide

Target gives raises, bonuses to employees during coronavirus pandemic

12 USC students test positive for COVID-19, others quarantined