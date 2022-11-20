2 men facing charges following shooting in Colfax

The two men are facing charges after sheriff deputies said they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked on Ira Drive in Colfax.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the two are facing charges after an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo on West Market Street.

Sheriff deputies said they requested the help of Kernersville police. Detectives said two Kernersville police officers found a suspicious vehicle parked on Ira Drive.

Investigators said the vehicle sped up and tried to drive away in the direction of Kernersville officers.

It was then a Kernersville police officer fired his weapon. Officials said no one was injured from the officer firing the gun.

Investigators said those who were inside the vehicle were arrested.

Ahmodd Rasheed Brown, 21, of Greensboro is facing charges for felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

Joshua Elisha King, 22, of Greensboro is also facing charges for felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

