crime

Two men arrested for trying to hide body in High Point, investigators say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two men were arrested June 1 and June 9 and face multiple charges after High Point police found a body in May lying in a stairway.

After arriving at an apartment on South Elm Street on May 30, High Point police found Joel Thomas Shaw in the fifth floor of a stairway.

Police said officers, EMS, and the local fire department attempted to revive Shaw, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators said there were no signs of trauma to Shaw’s body.

Officers said police determined Shaw was at a nearby apartment before being found in the stairway.

Credit: High Point Police Department
Investigators discovered on May 31 from surveillance video, Shaw was carried out of the apartment by 19-year-old Tony Rivera of Westfield, 52-year-old Bryant Hairston, III of High Point, and another unidentified person.

Police said the group carried Shaw into the stairway where he was found.

High Point police said Hairston was then seen cleaning the hallway from where Shaw was carried to hide that Shaw was removed from the apartment.

Investigators completed a search warrant on June 1 and seized 3.36 grams of suspected heroin, 19.68 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, clothes, computers, cameras, and cellphones.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

