Man shot while driving, crashes into another car in Winston-Salem

A man was shot at while driving and while trying to escape the gunfire, he crashed into another car. During the shooting, homes were also hit.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they received multiple calls from the 1000 block of South Hawthorne Road regarding hearing gunshots and a car crash Thursday night.

The investigation revealed that 21-year-old Tyshaun Stevenson and the suspect were driving on Ebert Street. For unknown reasons, the suspect began shooting at Stevenson.

Stevenson tried to escape and crashed into another car driven by 50-year-old Antonio Levern Robinson.

The suspect drove away from the area.

Stevenson is being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Robinson was treated for his minor injuries at the scene.

Additionally, two homes were hit by gunfire, but nobody inside were injured.

This investigation is ongoing.