Stokes County man accused of double murder

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office arrested Visnu Fernandez after they found two men dead in Pinnacle.

PINNACLE, N.C. — A Stokes County man was charged with two counts of murder after deputies found two men dead in Pinnacle Friday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators arrested Visnu Fernandez shortly after finding the bodies on Merridon Drive. EMS declared both victims dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office hasn't identified the victims yet because it's still working to notify their families.

Investigators said the men had cuts on their bodies and injuries consistent with a physical assault. They are waiting for autopsy results to confirm how they died.

The sheriff's office said Fernandez is being held without bond.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.