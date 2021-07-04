Two men rob a Greensboro gas station at gunpoint Saturday night: police

Officers say two men took an undisclosed amount of cash from the Speedway located at 2005 E. Wendover Avenue before leaving in a getaway car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say they are looking for two men who robbed a Speedway at gunpoint Saturday night.

It happened at the location on 2005 E. Wendover Avenue at 11:03 p.m.

Officers say two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving in a dark color sedan driven by another man.

Police say the suspects were wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and the second suspect wore a black toboggan, white shirt and jean shorts.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.