Two men rob a Greensboro gas station at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two men robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

It happened Wednesday around 12:21 a.m. at the Circle K on 3700 Groometown Road.

Officers say two armed men walked inside and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount in a silver sedan.

There is no additional information at this time.

 The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

