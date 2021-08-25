Two men rob a Greensboro gas station at gunpoint

Officers say two armed men walked inside Circle K on 3700 Groometown Road and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount in a silver sedan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after two men robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

It happened Wednesday around 12:21 a.m. at the Circle K on 3700 Groometown Road.

Officers say two armed men walked inside and demanded cash before leaving with an undisclosed amount in a silver sedan.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.