Gunshots fired into two cars days apart in Winston-Salem, one hospitalized

One man said a suspect opened fire on his vehicle multiple times. The other man said a blue pickup truck began following him before shooting at his vehicle.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was driving down a street in Winston-Salem before someone began shooting at his vehicle, according to police reports.

Winston-Salem police got a call on Wednesday about someone hearing gunshots near 12th Street and North Cameron Avenue. After an investigation, a man said a blue pickup truck began following him and then shooting at his vehicle. When he got away from the suspect shooting at him, he called the police.

Investigators said while the vehicle was hit, the man was not hurt.

No injuries or additional damage were reported in the area.

Earlier this week, on Monday, a man was sent to a hospital after being shot while driving in Winston-Salem.

Police said they were called to a Wells Fargo parking lot on Peters Creek Parkway about a shooting. Investigators said the victim was driving his vehicle west on Bridgeton Drive near the Speedway before someone pulled up beside him. The suspect then opened fire, hitting the vehicle multiple times. The victim then drove into the bank parking lot to call the police.

Investigators said the man was hit twice. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening.

Winston-Salem police couldn't locate any witnesses or evidence of a shooting in the area provided by the victim in this case.

Both of these investigations are ongoing.