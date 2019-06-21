WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were shot while sitting on their front porch Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say.

It happened at a home on E. 14th Street around 7:30 p.m. Police say a dark-colored vehicle drove up, and someone inside the car fired several shots at the house. Police say Mr. Alexander and Mr. White were shot in the legs. They were taken to a local hospital.

Police are in the initial stages of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

