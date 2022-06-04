2 men taken to the hospital, 1 arrested after shooting in Asheboro

Both men were taken to the hospital. Jailen Rajon Harris of Badin is facing charges for felony first degree burglary.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two men were taken to the hospital, and one has been arrested following a shooting Friday in Asheboro.

Asheboro Police Department officers were called out to Underwood Street in reference to a 911 hang-up call.

While on the way, officers learned there was a person shot on Traci Street.

Police arrived and found a man at the back of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators found another man also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a little way away on Hinshaw Street.

Both were taken to the hospital.

One man was expected to be treated and released. Police said the other man’s condition was significantly more serious but is unknown at this time.

Jailen Rajon Harris of Badin is facing charges for felony first degree burglary.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Detective Burnette (336) 626-1300 extension 312.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.