Two men wanted in shooting that left 5-year-old girl in Reidsville hospitalized

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Two men are wanted in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on May 29 after 2 p.m. on Northwest Market Street.

After arriving, police found the 5-year-old who had been shot. Detectives said the girl was taken to the hospital.

Police said the girl was an unintended victim of careless gunfire between unknown individuals further down Northwest Market Street.

Investigators said both Haynes and Woman are facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the child’s family member, she is okay and currently in the hospital.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

