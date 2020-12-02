DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing children.

Investigators said Malachi Chilton, 10, and Mackenzie Chilton, 8, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday around Critcher Drive and Old U.S. Highway 52 in the Welcome community. The two are brother and sister.

Capt. Cory Mann said there's, “No abduction that we know of. They were with family and ran off together."

The Sheriff's Office said more than 50 officers and volunteers are searching for the children. They have also called in bloodhounds to assist in the search.

Malachi was last seen wearing a dark color sweatshirt, jeans, Jordan tennis shoes carrying a book bag.

Mackenzie was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black leggings, tennis shoes, pink book bag.

If you have any information call 911.

