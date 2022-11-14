Suspects plead guilty to armed robbery on Randleman Road in Greensboro

Deante Cheek and Amir Marshall pled guilty to robbery and firearms charges. GPS data from Cheek's ankle monitor showed that he was at the location of the robbery.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men pled guilty after robbing a Greensboro business in December 2020, according to Middle District of NC Attorney Sandra J, Hairston.

26-year-old Deante Tre’Devaughn Cheek and 21-year-old Amir Joseph Marshall pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges.

Cheek took a guilty plea on Nov.8 and Marshall pleaded guilty Monday. Both defendants pled guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of a felony in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Cheek and Marshall robbed the owner of a business on Randleman Road in Greensboro at gunpoint. During the incident, the store owner and Marshall were shot.

Cheek and Marshall left the scene and got into a blue Honda Accord. About 25 minutes later, Marshall arrived at Randolph Hospital in a blue Honda Accord.

Hospital surveillance video showed Marshall being helped into the hospital by an individual whose clothing matched that of one of the suspects at the Randleman Road robbery.

Cheek was on probation and the GPS data from his ankle monitor showed him in the area of Randleman Road during the time of the robbery. The ankle monitor also showed him speeding to Randolph Health hospital in Asheboro going about 120 miles per hour.