Two arrested after store robbery leads to car chase in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said while they were attempting a traffic stop, the suspects drove off prompting a chase throughout the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to an armed robbery at the Speedway on South Hawthorne Road Thursday.

It was reported that two armed suspects went inside demanding money and cigarettes.

Store workers and witnesses said the suspects left in a silver sedan with damage to the back of the car.

A short time later, officers found a car matching the description of the car in the 700 block of South Martin L. King Jr. Drive. They conducted a traffic stop on the car, however, the car failed to stop.

Officers then initiated a vehicle pursuit. Officers used a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to end the chase, in the 3200 block of Konnoak Drive.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

One of the suspects was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.