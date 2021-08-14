Two people critically injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting

Police said they found two people shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of West Northwest Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital with critical injuries after a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of West Northwest Boulevard in reference to a shooting around 1:30 a.m.

Officers found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital and are in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said so far, their investigation leads them to believe unknown suspects fired at the victims from a vehicle.

No other suspect information or car description was made immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

They're asking for the public's help in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.