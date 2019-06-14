ELKIN, N.C. — An April crash which resulted in the deaths of two men in Elkin happened following a street race, according to Elkin Police. The crash happened April 20 on CC Camp Road. Police say out-of-towners Glen and Russell Knutt were turning into a gas station when their car was hit by another vehicle driven by 17-year-old Marshall Irwin.

Both Glen and Russell died, while Irwin sustained injuries. Police believe Irwin reached a speed of 114 mph before the crash. Investigators have now determined that Irwin was involved in a street race with 26-year-old Michael Beck prior to the crash.

3 Dead After 2 Deadly Collisions in the Past 2 Days, Elkin Police Say

Irwin has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Murder, Spontaneous Speed Competiton, Speeding 114 mph in a 55 mph zone, and Careless and Reckless Driving.

Beck is charged with two counts of Aid and Abet 2nd Degree Murder as well as Spontaneous Speed Competition, Speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone, and Careless and Reckless Driving.

Both received a $300,000 secured bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users