GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were found dead in Greensboro Friday.

Greensboro police were called around 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Lowdermilk Street for a report of a person down. Officers found two bodies.

The cause of the deaths is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

