LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County sheriff's officials said two people were found dead in a home on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a house on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek community shortly before 11 a.m. Officials found a man and woman dead inside the home. They did not say how the man and woman died.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe this is an isolated incident. The sheriff's office said it is not looking for any suspects.