GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were found shot in Greensboro early Saturday morning according to Greensboro Police.

Police say they responded to the 4400 block of Baker Avenue in reference to a shooting call shortly after midnight.

Once on the scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to a local hospital where they were treated.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time. The names of the two victims have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

