2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police are investigating the shooting that happened early Friday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say.

Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.

Jackson, Torres-Alvarado, 30, was shot in the lower back. A child was also found with a graze wound to the shoulder. Both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that a grey car drove by the trailer, stopped, and multiple people shot into the trailer while both of the victims were inside.