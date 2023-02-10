2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say.
Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
Jackson, Torres-Alvarado, 30, was shot in the lower back. A child was also found with a graze wound to the shoulder. Both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation revealed that a grey car drove by the trailer, stopped, and multiple people shot into the trailer while both of the victims were inside.
This investigation is still in its early stages. Stay with us for updates.