x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Two people hurt, including minor after drive-by shooting: Winston-Salem Police

Winston-Salem police say both victims were shot multiple times and their injuries are serious and not life threatening.
Credit: Stock photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem leaves two people injured, including a minor. 

Police say the victims were walking from 17th street toward Liberty Street when a white Jeep drove by and started shooting at them. 

It happened around 11:30 Saturday night.

Officers say both victims were shot multiple times and their injuries are serious and not life threatening.

They were later dropped off at a local hospital for treatment. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. 

RELATED: Winston-Salem teen hospitalized after being shot in the face outside Hanes Mall