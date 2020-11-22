Two people hurt, including minor after drive-by shooting: Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem leaves two people injured, including a minor.
Police say the victims were walking from 17th street toward Liberty Street when a white Jeep drove by and started shooting at them.
It happened around 11:30 Saturday night.
Officers say both victims were shot multiple times and their injuries are serious and not life threatening.
They were later dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.