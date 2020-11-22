Two people hurt, including minor after drive-by shooting: Winston-Salem Police

Winston-Salem police say both victims were shot multiple times and their injuries are serious and not life threatening.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem leaves two people injured, including a minor.

Police say the victims were walking from 17th street toward Liberty Street when a white Jeep drove by and started shooting at them.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday night.

Officers say both victims were shot multiple times and their injuries are serious and not life threatening.

They were later dropped off at a local hospital for treatment.