Shooting on Thurmond Street leaves two people hurt in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a man and woman were both injured in the shooting but both are expected to be okay.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and woman were both shot multiple times inside a home on Thurmond Street in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers responded to the scene early Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found Barshard Williams, 33, and Felicia Crouch, 35, on the scene with injuries.

They also found evidence indicating the home where the victims were was shot into multiple times.

Williams and Crouch were both taken to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries but are expected to be okay.

This investigation is ongoing.

