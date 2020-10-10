Two people hurt in Greensboro shooting

Greensboro police say they were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are recovering this morning after a shooting in Greensboro.

It happened at 10:47 p.m. Friday night.

Greensboro police say they found them with injuries in the 2500 block of Phillips Avenue.

Officers say they were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

