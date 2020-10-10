x
Two people hurt in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are recovering this morning after a shooting in Greensboro. 

It happened at 10:47 p.m. Friday night.

Greensboro police say they found them with injuries in the 2500 block of Phillips Avenue.

Officers say they were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.