Police: Two seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public's help after they said two people were shot on E. 25th Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said they responded to 2011 E. 25th Street at 11:18 p.m. where they found a juvenile who had been shot multiple times.

According to police, it was there they learned a second person, later identified as 18-year-old Tyrone Goldsmith III, had also been shot but was taken to the hospital by someone else in a personal car.

Police said Goldsmith got to the hospital a short time later with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims are in serious but stable condition, according to police.

If you have any information about this case, call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The police department's 'Text-A-Tip' program allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department using the number 336-276-1717.