BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people are recovering after being were shot Friday night. According to the Burlington Police Department, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Center Ave. at 11:47 p.m.

Police say numerous people were involved in an argument and at least two of them were seen with handguns. At some point during the argument, shots were fired, police say.

The two people who were shot were involved in the dispute, police confirm. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said. Investigators say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

