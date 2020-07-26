Two people shot in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting happened on N. Jackson Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday morning. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting happened on N. Jackson Avenue.

Investigators said a vehicle drove in front of a residence and began shooting at two people.

The victims, Carlos Williamson, and April Couser tried to run inside when the shooting occurred, but police said they were shot before they could enter the residence.

The suspect vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Both victims are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.