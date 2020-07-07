Two people shot in White Oak Community in Greensboro

Investigators said the victims were found in two different locations in the White Oak Community neighborhood.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting in the White Oak Community.

Police said the shooting occurred Monday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. and involved two victims. Investigators said the victims were found in two different locations in the neighborhood. The victims were transported to the hospital.

The shooting follows three separate shootings occurring from late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Police said five people were shot. The separate shootings occurred on Andrew Street, West Barton Street, and North O’Henry Blvd. One of the victims in the West Barton Street shooting, a 16-year-old boy from Greensboro, died from his injuries.

It follows Greensboro Police Chief Brian James' emotional plea Tuesday afternoon during a news conference where he asked for the violence to stop.

“One of our latest victims was a young man who was 16 years old, just last night. As I’m standing before you, I’m asking those that would resolve their issues with a gun to put the guns down, please. Put the guns down. You’re killing our future and you’re killing members of our community and you’re destroying families," Chief James said.

He said seven people have died from shootings in the first seven days of July.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

