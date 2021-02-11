2 people shot in Greensboro

Police were called to a report of shots fired on West Friendly Avenue just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say two people were shot early Wednesday morning, and the shooter is on the run.

Officers were called to the report of shots fired in the 5900 block of West Friendly Avenue just after 3 a.m. Police later found two gunshot victims in the High Point area.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition. Police say the other victim is in "stable" condition; officials didn't say the extent of the person's injuries.

No suspect information was available.

The High Point Police Department is helping with the investigation.

Got a crime tip? How to report it: