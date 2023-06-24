Two people injured after Winston-Salem shooting

Winston-Salem Police officers responded after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police officers responded to 5 Inverness Street on a ShotSpotter alert.

A ShotSpotter alert is a system that lets police know when someone fires a gun, so patrol officers can respond quicker.

When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found damaged property, shell casings, and droplets of blood consistent with a shooting.

At the time investigators arrived, there were no victims at the address and no other 911 calls.

Police said several hours later a man arrived at the house and told police he and his roommate were standing in front of the house.

The man said a person in the distance began firing shots at them.

The man at the house told police he was not harmed, however, his roommate had a gunshot wound to his upper rear thigh.

Police said the roommate reportedly drove away from the scene in his vehicle and has not gone to the hospital or received medical attention at any local medical facilities.

Police have not been able to find that roommate.

A third roommate was in the house at the time of the shooting and was also hit by gunfire but was unharmed.

This incident is still under investigation and is currently being investigated by the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.