COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two people have been wounded after a shooting in Columbia's Five Points early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 632 Harden Street just before 2 a.m.

Police say two people in their 20s were injured in the lower body. Officers say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are also reviewing surveillance video. Call @MidlandsCrime if you have info to aid the investigation. 1-888-CRIME-SC.