A couple shot in their Mount Airy home, according to deputies

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Two people were shot in Mount Airy on Sunday, June 25, according to Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Lucinda Marshall, 76, and Fred Oscar Marshall, 72, were reportedly shot in their home on 2521 Pipers Gap Road around 8:58 a.m., according to deputies.

Deputies report finding the two of them with gunshot wounds in their upper torso.

The couple was taken to a local hospital. Lucinda Marshall is currently in critical condition, according to deputies. Deputies said Fred Marshall is in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

