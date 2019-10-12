DENTON, N.C. — High Point police arrested two people charged in connection to an attempted murder, two stolen cars and a high-speed chase. Brittany Nicole Jones-Autrey, 31, and Zackary Eugene Stuart, 27, face multiple felony charges. Both are now in the Randolph County Detention Center.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Between the woman who was nearly killed, the burglarized house, the stolen cars and the police chase, there's a lot to cover here. So let's break it down from the very beginning with a timeline of events and then an additional summary at the end.

December 2

Randolph County deputies found the woman, nearly beaten to death in a house on Richey Road in Denton. Her daughter called the Randolph County Sheriff's Office after realizing her mom was missing.

Deputies say she was semi-conscious, with broken bones, bruises and a severe head injury. Emergency services brought the person to the hospital. She's now in stable condition.

Deputies also found her car, pocketbook and keys all stolen from her house.

December 3

High Point police spotted the stolen car and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over. Officers say there was a passenger in the car too, as they chased the suspects into Randolph County.

Police say the driver at one point exceeded 100 miles per hour, as they sped down US Highway 311 to I-73 South.

Officers continued chasing the suspects onto NC Highway 49, and then onto Old Highway 49.

Deputies lost the car and the suspects on Jackson Creek Road. Several investigators got out and looked for them, but failed to find them.

December 4

Officers arrested a suspect. They found the stolen car on an abandoned property near the house where this all began.

Investigators also discovered a second car was stolen from the house on Richey Road, and someone broke in again, stealing more stuff from the house.

Investigators identified possible suspects on surveillance footage from locations where the stolen debit card was used.

December 5

Investigators brought in a second person to interview for more information. They chose not to arrest this person.

December 6

Investigators released the suspect arrested on December 4. They dropped the charges against them.

December 7

High Point police found the second stolen car. The man who has it says he bought it from the two suspects.

Officers found and arrested the two suspects on Chase Avenue in High Point.

December 10

Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt says the incident is isolated and likely drug-related. He says the victim knew the female suspect.

Jones-Autrey and Stuart are expected in court Wednesday, December 11.

Jones-Autrey is charged with several felonies, including: felony attempted murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny of a car, felony possession of stolen property, felony obtaining property by false pretense. Her bond is set at $501,000.

Stuart also faces several felony charges, including: felony attempted murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny of a car, felony obtaining property by false pretense. His bond is set at $509,000.

Here's the TLDR (too long, didn't read):

Two people face a string of felony charges, including attempted murder.

Investigators say Brittany Jones-Autrey and Zackary Eugene Stuart beat a woman at a home on Richey Road in Denton. They say the two suspects stole a car, a phone and the woman's debit card.

High Point police found the stolen car the next day and chased it down several Randolph County roads, but lost it on Jackson Creek Road.

Investigators find the same house was broken into again, and a second car was stolen. They get more information after arresting and releasing a potential suspect, then interviewing another. Neither of those people are charged in the case.

Investigators identified the two suspects on surveillance video from places the stolen debit card was used.

High Point police found the second stolen car. The person with it bought it from the two suspects. Police arrested the two suspects on Chase Avenue in High Point.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says the victim knew Brittany Jones-Autrey and the incident was likely drug-related.

The victim is still in the hospital, and she's in stable condition.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE