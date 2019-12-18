ARCHDALE, N.C. — The investigation spanned two states, but a couple has been and charged in the death of an infant.



Officers got call on November 9 about a child not breathing on Lake Drive in Archdale. Emergency Services brought the 4-month-old baby to High Point Regional and then Brenner Children's Hospital.

The infant was in critical condition and later died at Brenner Children's in the early morning on November 12.

After weeks of investigation, officers found the two suspects they say are responsible for the child's murder. One is the child's mother. The other is the mother's boyfriend.

Archdale Police Department

Police say deputies in Spartanburg County, South Carolina arrested Billy Ray Newsome on Wednesday. He was staying in a hotel in Spartanburg. Deputies say Newsome tried to run away from arresting officers but was stopped.

Newsome is charged with felony murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. He's now in the Spartanburg County Jail with no bond. He's awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Police say they found the second suspect in Lexington. Officers with Lexington Police, Archdale Police and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office all participated in the Wednesday arrest of Kendra Olivia Johnson, the child's mother.

Johnson is also charged with felony murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She's now in the Randolph County Jail with no bond.