ASHEBORO, North Carolina — A victim's home in Randolph County has been burglarized five times this year, but the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said earlier this week, two suspects were arrested. Detectives determined that one of the suspects is also responsible for the arson and burglary that occurred at the home.

The Sheriff's Office said on September 29, it responded to an arson call at the house on Hanner Hill Road in Asheboro, North Carolina. The man said he returned home to find his house on fire and called for help. After the fire was safely put out by firefighters, officials said investigators found evidence the home was broken into and multiple guns were stolen.

Since then, deputies said the home was robbed multiple times. Most recently, Sunday, when the Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary-in-progress at the same home, where they found Christopher Dale Hogan and Griffith McClain Griffey inside the burned home. They arrested Hogan and Giffey and charged them with Burglary.

Detectives determined Griffey is also responsible for the September 29 arson incident at the home as well.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Griffey is charged with Felony Second Degree Arson, two counts Felony Breaking and or Entering, two counts Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property, Felony Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense. The report says Griffey is 32 years-old and homeless, with his last known residence in Asheboro, North Carolina.

He was given an $80,000 secured bond. Griffey's first appearance at Randolph County District Court is set for December 20, 2019.

The investigation of these reported incidents is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, officials said.

