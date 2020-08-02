MORROW, Ga. — According to authorities, two suspects in a burglary at a Morrow Best Buy store on Thursday are now facing 94 counts each -- in Louisiana.

Police said the burglary happened in Georgia Thursday morning.

Later in the day, they said, a police officer in Westlake, La., near Lake Charles, pulled over a vehicle for speeding.

During that traffic stop, a K9 officer got a hit for narcotics, according to Morrow Police.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a bag with ski masks, gloves and dozens of iPhones.

Law enforcement in Westlake contacted police officers in Morrow and together they were able to determine that the iPhones and the suspects were from the Morrow Best Buy burglary.

Darius Cashille and Savyon Hamilton each face 94 counts of theft-by-taking following the burglary of a Best Buy store in Morrow. The two were picked up in Louisiana, police said.

Officers from Morrow flew down to Louisiana to retrieve the two suspects -- who authorities identified as Darius Cashille and Savyon Hamilton.

Each is facing 94 counts of theft-by-receiving -- one for each of the iPhones -- in the case. A Louisiana judge set bond for each of the suspects at $330,000.

Both of them will have to answer for the charges, first in Louisiana, then once again after they are extradited to Georgia.

