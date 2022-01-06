11-year-old, 2 teens accused of stealing woman's car before drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said three juveniles walked towards a woman and one of them pointed a handgun at her as they stole her car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman was robbed and held at gunpoint by a child and two teens Thursday morning, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a robbery on Millbrook Road in Winston-Salem. When they arrived, the victim said three juveniles walked towards her and one of them pointed a gun at her. She told police they then stole her 2018 Honda Accord.

Police said the 11-year-old and two teens were later involved in a drive-by shooting at 30th Street and Bon Air Avenue. Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators later spotted the car traveling near East 25th Street. The car stopped, and all three ran from the vehicle. Police were able to catch one of them immediately after a chase. With the assistance of WSPD K-9 Units, Patrol, and the RTCC, the two others were identified and taken into custody, according to officers.

Police said they confiscated the handgun that was used in the crimes from one of the juveniles who was arrested. All three were placed in juvenile facilities.