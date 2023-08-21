Two teens arrested in connection to High Point auto shop robbery, police say

High Point police said five of the seven cars have been recovered.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have arrested two teens in connection with the Star Auto Shop robbery Monday morning.

A 15 and 16-year-old were found on the 300 block of Ardale Drive while officers were searching the area.

As officers were walking towards them, they ran away. Officers ran after them and arrested them close to the clubhouse at the Blair Park Golf Course.

They both have eight charges and a secure custody order. They will be taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro until they go to juvenile court.

Five of the seven cars have been recovered.



Ghulam Khan, owner of Star Auto in High Point for 12 years, said the teens caused damage while stealing the cars. Khan estimates his damages at $60,000.



"They should be responsible, their parents should be responsible," Khan said.



Khan says the thieves broke into his auto shop two nights in a row. The first break-in happened Tuesday, and the thieves came back the next day. Surveillance video shows the suspects going through several cars and ramming through a fence before driving off.



"They should be arrested and recover my damage."



Khan says he and police found five of the cars that were stolen. He says he still has to fix broken windows and damage to some of the cars.

Police say they are investigating and have identified two teens. They say they have warrants out for each suspect.

Once arrested, they'll be processed through the juvenile system.



"Typically, since they took the vehicle, you'll have larceny of a motor vehicle, and they broke into the business as well so you'll have non-residential burglary," Major Matt Truitt said.

He is the acting public information officer for High Point police.



Khan said he is adding motion security lights and cameras to prevent this from happening again.

