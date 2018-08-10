GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a baby.

Greensboro Police said both Jaela Hough, 17, of McLeansville and Trinity Catalina LeGrande, 17, of Greensboro are charged with First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury among other charges.

Police said on September 13, police officers found a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds on Henry Street in Greensboro. The baby was born but later died from injuries related to the shooting.

