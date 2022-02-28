2 teens facing charges for murder in Thomasville man's death

41-year-old Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez was in his home on Culbreth Avenue when he was shot to death, according to Thomasville police.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two teens are facing charges for murder in the deadly shooting of a Thomasville man, according to investigators.

Thomasville police said the shooting happened back on Feb. 19 just before 8 p.m.

41-year-old Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez was in his home on Culbreth Avenue when he was shot to death. Witnesses told police shots came from outside the home near the roadway.

Detectives arrested a 16-year-old teenaged boy Monday last week. Police said the boy has been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, and no operator’s license.

Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old teenaged boy with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling Tuesday last week.

Investigators said both teens are being held at the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

“Our detectives have done phenomenal work on this case,” Captain Brad Saintsing said in a news release. “They worked around the clock to quickly identify the people involved.”

A motive for the shooting has not been released, however, investigation revealed this was not a random act.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.

