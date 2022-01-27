Two teens hurt in Winston-Salem apartment shooting

It happened in the 300 block of Glendare Drive Wednesday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at a Winston-Salem apartment complex.

Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Glendare Drive where an apartment had been shot into Wednesday around 9:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Malachi Omar Andrew and 17-year-old Anaiyha Ethan Carter shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Andrew and Carter are stable.

No suspect details are available right now.

This investigation is active and ongoing.