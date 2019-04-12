GRAHAM, N.C. — Two Triad teenagers were arrested in connection to the case of a missing girl, according to Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies.

Deputies charged Alex Fox and James Moore, 17, with Misdemeanor Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and Misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct an officer.

Kayla Bradley, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Deputies found her at a home in the 2000 block of Olde Spring Ct. in Graham on Wednesday, November 27. Bradley is back in the custody of her parents.

Fox and James were taken to the Alamance County Detention Center, but are now out on bond. The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says more charges are possible and the case is still under investigation.