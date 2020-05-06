Two Winston-Salem children hurt in separate shootings

Police said the first child was found shot around 9 p.m. Thursday on Sunny Drive. Another child was shot a couple of hours later.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two Winston-Salem children are recovering from gunshot wounds. Winston-Salem police said the children were shot just hours apart, but they do not believe the shootings are connected.

Police said the first child was found shot on Sunny Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the boy got into a fight with another boy. That's when the other boy fired shots. Officers said the shooter left in a four-door sedan with two other people. The victim is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened a couple of hours later on Hope Lane in Winston-Salem.

Police said a boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting. He was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition. No suspects have been identified in the second shooting.

If you know anything about either shooting, call Winston-Salem police or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

