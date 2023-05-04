Two men arrested after leading chase through Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the driver refused to stop which prompted a chase through the city.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police were investigating a separate incident when they heard gunshots in the 1300 block of Thurmond Street Wednesday night.

Officers immediately responded to the area and found a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by leaving the area just before 10:30 p.m.

Jakeem Southerland, 25, was driving the Nissan. Amari Hairston, 19, was also in the car.

They initiated a traffic stop, but Southerland refused to stop and led a chase.

During the chase, a rifle fell from the car, which officers later found. The chase ended in the 1000 block of Old Town Club Road, where the driver and passengers were taken into custody.

Another gun was found inside the car.

No injuries were reported. Southerland and Hairston both face charges.

This investigation is ongoing.

