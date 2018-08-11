OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a veteran's service dog in Osceola County after a tipster saw the story on the news.

The veteran told investigators he with his was two Pomeranian service dogs on Oct. 28 at Old Town in Kissimmee when a woman started an argument with him while another woman came up from behind and unleashed one of the dogs.

The 67-year-old Vietnam veteran, Joseph Hanson, had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Sadly, he died the next day, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. But, authorities didn't stop trying to get him justice.

They analyzed surveillance footage that showed the dog being taken.

Through their investigation, deputies identified the suspects as Jennifer Gotschall and Monique Cosser. They have been charged with grand theft.

The dog, named Kira, is 21 years old. She was found safe and is in "good health."

