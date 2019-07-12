GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Rideshare apps are once again under a critical light. Uber released its U.S Safety Report for 2018 on Thursday and it has some shocking results. The company revealed 3,045 reports of sexual assault and 235 reports of rape in that year alone.

In total, the company said there were 5,981 allegations of "serious sexual assault" and 464 rapes over the two years, 2017 and 2018.

The allegations also include unwanted touching and kissing.

The report states 92% of the rape victims were riders and 7% were drivers.

One of the sexual assaults reported happened in Kernersville in September.

Uber's report also claimed riders were aggressors in sexual assault incidents 45 percent of the time.

Some Greensboro Uber users reacted to the report.

"I have never had any experiences with any rideshare and I am not interested because do think it's very dangerous. I would not recommend it. You don’t really know the background of the people driving the vehicle and you are not sure if there has been an extensive background check of those people,” said Wanda East.

"That’s a lot of numbers in a short amount of time, especially for the safety of the community and safety of the people, there should be more screening on drivers for sure,” said Kenyon Spence.

"I think it's sad, you should not have to think twice about it whether you're male or female," said Sally Burrow.

Triad Uber Drivers are also reacting to the content of the report.

"I didn't know it was happening that much but I do believe that it is happening. There are a lot of drivers within the city that I communicate with and they tell me about their experiences," said Rhonitta Hayes of High Point.

Hayes is a member of a facebook group for Uber drivers in the Triad.

"I'm very concerned with anybody that gets in the car and try not to get drive late at night being that we can't have any type of security in our car. No weapons of course but we never know what weapons any of our passengers may have on them," added Hayes.

"All of it is just outstanding. I just know the rapes stood out to me maybe because I'm a female. I do pray for those drivers and passengers and I've had to go through these horrific experiences."

Hayes says many drivers in the group have shared their experiences of assault and unwanted contact while operating the rideshare.

"All of them have been male passengers to female drivers, whether it's the male that's touching on them, asking them out, basically soliciting sex from them and just touching or invading their personal space and not taking no for an answer,"

Hayes said she has spoken to many female passengers who said they picked her because she was a woman and they felt safer with a female driver. She suggests Uber should provide an option for women to pick female drivers.

"The fact that they are actually letting it out is astounding. Luckily I have not had any issues myself but it is scary to know that any time in a blink of an eye anything can happen,” concluded Hayes.

Uber also noted there were 19 deaths caused by physical assault during the same time frame and details incidents of crashes and fatalities related to crashes.

The report also outlines how rare the incidents are, with 2.3 billion riders in America using Uber over those two years. Only .1% had a complaint for 99.9% of trips with no safety incidents reported.







