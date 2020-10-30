School officials gave an all-clear at 12:21 p.m. Alert Carolina sent the alert out at 11:43 a.m. The alert urged students to go inside and avoid all windows.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill gave an all clear message to students following an alert Friday warning them about an armed and dangerous person on or near the school’s campus.



All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) October 30, 2020

Alert Carolina said the armed person was near the Ambulatory Care Center and told students to shelter in place.

