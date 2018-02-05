CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a party bus in northeast Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported crash with injuries in the 4500 block of North Tryon Street just before 10:30 Tuesday night. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 20-year-old Polly Rogers, unresponsive and lying in the roadway. Medic pronounced Rogers dead at the scene.

Officials with UNC Charlotte confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that Rogers was a student at the school.

Investigators determined that Rogers was riding on a chartered party bus that left the campus of UNCC and was going to a bar in uptown. Police said she fell out of an emergency window on the right side of the bus and landed in the roadway before being struck by two other vehicles.

CMPD doesn’t believe speed is a factor in the crash.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Rogers' family cover memorial costs. Those interested in helping the family can click here for more information.

